Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.71.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1,428.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,567,000 after acquiring an additional 549,693 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $53.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.15. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.01.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

