Jonestrading Initiates Coverage on Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Investment analysts at Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Plus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on Plus Therapeutics to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Plus Therapeutics Stock Up 13.6 %

NASDAQ:PSTV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.54. 4,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,909. Plus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Plus Therapeutics by 50.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 33,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Plus Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 142,417 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Institutional investors own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

