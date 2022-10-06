Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 3.9% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,107,000 after buying an additional 1,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,226,000 after buying an additional 319,268 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,278,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,237,000 after buying an additional 281,875 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,564,000 after buying an additional 244,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,341,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,500,000 after buying an additional 36,185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.91. The stock had a trading volume of 32,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,701. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.14 and its 200-day moving average is $122.61. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.346 dividend. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

