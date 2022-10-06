Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Buys 4,708 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 319,294 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,050,000 after acquiring an additional 367,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,460,000 after acquiring an additional 900,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,502 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.28. The stock had a trading volume of 95,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,052. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day moving average of $74.75.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.