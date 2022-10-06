Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 433.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $58.65. The company had a trading volume of 211,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,438,873. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.99. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.76 and a 1 year high of $69.82.

