Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.18. 253,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,662,216. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $40.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.90.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

