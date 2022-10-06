Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned about 0.51% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 22,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7,032.4% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 486,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,272,000 after buying an additional 479,894 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 68.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

RCD stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $111.66. 969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,856. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $104.19 and a 12 month high of $161.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.27.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

