Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $3.72 Million Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 2.6% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 28,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $525,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NOBL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.96. The company had a trading volume of 342,303 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.85.

