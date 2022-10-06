Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 49,535.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,640,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,594,000 after buying an additional 1,637,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,212,000 after purchasing an additional 196,903 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100,225 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,368.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 105,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 98,520 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 85,641 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,071. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $91.37 and a one year high of $127.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.25.

