Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Invests $577,000 in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $646,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.22. The stock had a trading volume of 135,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,749. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $39.03 and a one year high of $49.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.32.

