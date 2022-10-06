Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 362.4% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 986.4% during the second quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 83,804 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 79,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:PEJ traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.34. The company had a trading volume of 16,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,283. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average of $40.65. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $53.56.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.