Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 199,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 71,592 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 175,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 118,796 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV stock traded down $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $58.65. 211,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,438,873. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.99. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.76 and a 52 week high of $69.82.

