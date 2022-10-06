Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 65 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF makes up 1.4% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,456,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RGI traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.92. The stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,927. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.81 and its 200-day moving average is $173.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $154.21 and a 52 week high of $201.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

