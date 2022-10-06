Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF comprises 1.4% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RGI traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $163.92. 108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,927. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $154.21 and a 12 month high of $201.24.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

