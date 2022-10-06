JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Price Target to GBX 1,230

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,160 ($14.02) to GBX 1,230 ($14.86) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.30% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DNLM. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dunelm Group to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 950 ($11.48) in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,130 ($13.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,232 ($14.89).
Dunelm Group Trading Up 0.3 %
Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 767.31 ($9.27) on Wednesday. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 659.50 ($7.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,453 ($17.56). The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 889.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 769.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 864.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.59.
Dunelm Group Company Profile
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
