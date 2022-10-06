JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades AutoNation (NYSE:AN) to Neutral

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $125.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoNation to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Argus started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.44.

AutoNation Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of AN opened at $104.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13. AutoNation has a one year low of $96.56 and a one year high of $135.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $623,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,723,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,284,274. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $623,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,723,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,284,274. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $120,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 843,646 shares of company stock worth $96,496,670 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation



AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

