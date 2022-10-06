JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades AutoNation (NYSE:AN) to Neutral

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $125.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoNation to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Argus started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.44.
AutoNation Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of AN opened at $104.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13. AutoNation has a one year low of $96.56 and a one year high of $135.57.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $623,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,723,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,284,274. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $623,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,723,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,284,274. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $120,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 843,646 shares of company stock worth $96,496,670 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
