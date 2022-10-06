JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Target Price to $285.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.15% from the company’s previous close.

LAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.20.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded down $4.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.45. 513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.59. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $209.00 and a 1-year high of $366.36. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.09.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,776.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,824.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.3% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.6% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

