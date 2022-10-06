JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,987 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 4.1% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,639,684 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average is $50.15.

