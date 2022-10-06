KALM (KALM) Price Tops $0.53 on Major Exchanges

KALM (KALM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 6th. One KALM token can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00002625 BTC on exchanges. KALM has a market cap of $3.02 million and $24,118.00 worth of KALM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KALM has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KALM alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003223 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00145632 BTC.

KALM Profile

KALM was first traded on May 27th, 2021. KALM’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,674,845 tokens. The official website for KALM is kalmy.app. KALM’s official Twitter account is @kalmyapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KALM is blog.kalmar.io.

KALM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KALM (KALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KALM has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,674,845.4 in circulation. The last known price of KALM is 0.53690021 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $22,430.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kalmy.app.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KALM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KALM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KALM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KALM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KALM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.