Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kardex from CHF 254 to CHF 235 in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Get Kardex alerts:

Kardex Stock Performance

Shares of KRDXF opened at $152.15 on Thursday. Kardex has a twelve month low of $150.99 and a twelve month high of $337.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.51.

About Kardex

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kardex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kardex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.