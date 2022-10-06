Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kardex from CHF 254 to CHF 235 in a research note on Monday, June 13th.
Kardex Stock Performance
Shares of KRDXF opened at $152.15 on Thursday. Kardex has a twelve month low of $150.99 and a twelve month high of $337.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.51.
About Kardex
Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.
