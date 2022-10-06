Kasta Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $580,374.00 (KASTA)

Kasta (KASTA) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, Kasta has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Kasta has a total market capitalization of $10.58 million and approximately $580,374.00 worth of Kasta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kasta token can now be purchased for about $0.0529 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00145119 BTC.

About Kasta

Kasta’s launch date was January 5th, 2022. Kasta’s total supply is 1,499,457,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,831,363 tokens. The official message board for Kasta is medium.com/@kasta_app. Kasta’s official website is www.kasta.io. Kasta’s official Twitter account is @kasta_app and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kasta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kasta (KASTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Kasta has a current supply of 1,499,457,592 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kasta is 0.05412256 USD and is up 11.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $846,397.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kasta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kasta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kasta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kasta using one of the exchanges listed above.

