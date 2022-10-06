Katitas (OTCMKTS:KTITF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Katitas (OTCMKTS:KTITF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Katitas Stock Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Katitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katitas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.