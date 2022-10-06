KBC Group NV Cuts Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 712,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,317 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $84,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 38.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,289,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,104,000 after acquiring an additional 359,441 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,021,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,303,000 after purchasing an additional 49,578 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 388.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 316,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,622,000 after purchasing an additional 251,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

NYSE:A traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.49. 10,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,021. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.05 and a 200 day moving average of $126.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $165.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.13%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

