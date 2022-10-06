KBC Group NV Has $237.54 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,084,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 63,459 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.2% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.14% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $237,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 580,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Socorro Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,677,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,180,698. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

