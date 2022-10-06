KBC Group NV Has $61.60 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,281 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.12% of HCA Healthcare worth $61,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 443,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 46.1% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 9,247 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 36.6% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.4% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $203.74. 19,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,571. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 10.77%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.14.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

