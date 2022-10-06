KBC Group NV Reduces Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 815,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139,735 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $51,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,530,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 224,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,914,000 after purchasing an additional 116,808 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 49,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $76.59. 126,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,273,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.64.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

