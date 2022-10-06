KBC Group NV Sells 125,508 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,253,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,508 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in MetLife were worth $141,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 101,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 69,688 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 102,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $811,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 684,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,781,000 after purchasing an additional 93,390 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in MetLife by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $64.78. The stock had a trading volume of 78,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,883. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.02. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

