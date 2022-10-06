KBC Group NV Sells 146,734 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 672,490 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 146,734 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $65,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,333,666 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $336,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,560 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,267,473 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $127,888,000 after purchasing an additional 728,482 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 493.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 729,767 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $73,633,000 after buying an additional 606,890 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 11,936.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 532,121 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,691,000 after buying an additional 527,700 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at about $50,924,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CTXS stock remained flat at $103.90 during trading hours on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.04 and its 200 day moving average is $101.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08.

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The cloud computing company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 68.95% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $859.52 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

