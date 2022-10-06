KBC Group NV Sells 860,811 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,267,059 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 860,811 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.22% of HP worth $74,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in HP by 175.4% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in HP by 272.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HP stock remained flat at $26.78 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 112,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,698,014. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Loop Capital lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on HP to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.79.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

