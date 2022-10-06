KBC Group NV Trims Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,282 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.18% of Trane Technologies worth $55,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.85. 19,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,615. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

