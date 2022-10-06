Kessler Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,312 shares during the period. Zillow Group accounts for about 1.8% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 622.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,125 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Z opened at $29.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $104.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,053.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $195,414.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,290.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,919 shares of company stock valued at $688,488. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Z has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

Zillow Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.