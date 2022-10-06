Kessler Investment Group LLC Buys New Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 8.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1,882.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RBLX opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.16. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Roblox to $58.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.47.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $41.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $41.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,518,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,404,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,717,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 709,960 shares of company stock worth $30,377,942. 28.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

