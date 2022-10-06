Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 0.9% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $159.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.39 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

