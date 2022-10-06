Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $174,000 Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Kessler Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,276 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 599,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,132 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 28.4% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 14.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 486,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 62,199 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 305.6% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 48,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 36,378 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.23. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.79.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

