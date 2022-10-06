Kessler Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE)

Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 76,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 152.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 1,053.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 799,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,022,000 after acquiring an additional 729,994 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,823 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF Price Performance

BSDE stock opened at $23.85 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39.

