KeyCorp Lowers Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $56.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $61.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Olin from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.58.

Olin Stock Down 0.3 %

Olin stock opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Olin has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $67.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. Olin had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 60.71%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olin will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 169.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Olin by 56.8% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

