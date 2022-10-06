Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 302.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,277 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on KMB. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.62.
Kimberly-Clark Price Performance
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
