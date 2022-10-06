Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €42.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been given a €42.00 ($42.86) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 109.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($41.84) price target on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

FRA KGX opened at €20.03 ($20.44) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($83.49). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €34.97 and a 200-day moving average of €44.12.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

