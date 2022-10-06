KLAYMETA Self Reported Market Cap Hits $725,606.66 (META)

KLAYMETA (META) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, KLAYMETA has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One KLAYMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. KLAYMETA has a total market cap of $725,606.66 and approximately $9,580.00 worth of KLAYMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,102.77 or 1.00011114 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002081 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00049780 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009951 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00063673 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00021865 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004870 BTC.

KLAYMETA Token Profile

KLAYMETA is a token. Its launch date was November 19th, 2021. The official message board for KLAYMETA is medium.com/@klaymeta. KLAYMETA’s official Twitter account is @klaymeta and its Facebook page is accessible here. KLAYMETA’s official website is klaymeta.io.

KLAYMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Klaytn platform. KLAYMETA has a current supply of 0. The last known price of KLAYMETA is 0.0251975 USD and is down -3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $14,682.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaymeta.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KLAYMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

