Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) PT Lowered to €13.10

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.80 ($14.08) to €13.10 ($13.37) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance
KLKNF remained flat at $9.99 during trading on Thursday. Klöckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93.
Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile
