Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.64

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 138369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.
Koninklijke KPN Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37.
About Koninklijke KPN
Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.
