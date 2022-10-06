Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Korn Ferry stock opened at $50.82 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 115.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth $735,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 23.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 7,876.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

