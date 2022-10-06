Krabots (KRAC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $11,068.00

Krabots (KRAC) traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Krabots token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Krabots has a total market capitalization of $132,728.18 and $11,068.00 worth of Krabots was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Krabots has traded 39.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00145741 BTC.

Krabots Token Profile

Krabots launched on July 15th, 2022. Krabots’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,700,000 tokens. Krabots’ official website is krabots.io. Krabots’ official message board is medium.com/@krabots. Krabots’ official Twitter account is @krabots and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Krabots

According to CryptoCompare, “Krabots (KRAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Krabots has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Krabots is 0.03751219 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://krabots.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krabots directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krabots should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krabots using one of the exchanges listed above.

