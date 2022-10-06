Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) PT Lowered to $12.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s current price.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.57 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,967 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,035.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,967 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,035.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $613,190. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

