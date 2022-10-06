Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.85. Approximately 3,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 401,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide Trading Down 7.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.11). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 894,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after buying an additional 22,203 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 243,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares during the period. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kronos Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.