L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,679 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $12,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $220.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.70.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

