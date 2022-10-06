LaEeb (LAEEB) Price Reaches $0.0000

LaEeb (LAEEB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. LaEeb has a market cap of $426,373.44 and $78,424.00 worth of LaEeb was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LaEeb token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LaEeb has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003267 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

LaEeb Profile

LaEeb launched on May 16th, 2022. LaEeb’s total supply is 210,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,046,588,232,351 tokens. LaEeb’s official Twitter account is @laeebbsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. LaEeb’s official website is www.laeebworldcup.top.

Buying and Selling LaEeb

According to CryptoCompare, “LaEeb (LAEEB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LaEeb has a current supply of 210,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LaEeb is 0.00000001 USD and is down -5.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $118,889.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.laeebworldcup.top/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LaEeb directly using US dollars.

