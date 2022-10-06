Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Has $5.51 Million Stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,654 shares during the period. ProShares Short Russell2000 makes up about 4.1% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter worth $15,458,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the second quarter worth $12,447,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 224.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 511,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 354,365 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 131.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 218,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 42.5% during the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 718,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,887,000 after acquiring an additional 214,136 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short Russell2000 alerts:

ProShares Short Russell2000 Price Performance

Shares of RWM stock opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $27.14.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.