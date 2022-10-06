Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Purchases 49,770 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,770 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.15.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.