Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Purchased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,143 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.10% of Lamar Advertising worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of LAMR stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.23. The company had a trading volume of 17,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,372. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $81.59 and a one year high of $124.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.90%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

